CFD responds to massive warehouse fire on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters were at the scene of a massive warehouse fire on the city's Near West Side late Saturday evening.
Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the 1.5-story building in the 2500 block of West Fulton Street, and a section of the building's roof caved in.
Hazmat crews were on the scene, which was upgraded to a 3-11 alarm.
No injuries were reported Saturday evening.
