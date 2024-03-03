CFD responds to massive warehouse fire on Near West Side

Warehouse fire on Chicago's Near West Side leads to roof collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters were at the scene of a massive warehouse fire on the city's Near West Side late Saturday evening.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the 1.5-story building in the 2500 block of West Fulton Street, and a section of the building's roof caved in.

Hazmat crews were on the scene, which was upgraded to a 3-11 alarm.

No injuries were reported Saturday evening.