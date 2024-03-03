Watch CBS News
CFD responds to massive warehouse fire on Near West Side

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

Warehouse fire on Chicago's Near West Side leads to roof collapse
Warehouse fire on Chicago's Near West Side leads to roof collapse 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters were at the scene of a massive warehouse fire on the city's Near West Side late Saturday evening. 

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the 1.5-story building in the 2500 block of West Fulton Street, and a section of the building's roof caved in. 

Hazmat crews were on the scene, which was upgraded to a 3-11 alarm. 

No injuries were reported Saturday evening. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 3:09 AM CST

