CFD pulls body from water at Montrose Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead after the Chicago Fire Department pulled a body out of the Montrose Harbor Thursday just after midnight.
The body was recovered in the 200 block of West Montrose Drive around 12:30 a.m.
The unaged male was taken to Weiss Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There's no word how the person ended up in the water.
Area detectives are investigating.
