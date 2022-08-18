Watch CBS News
CFD pulls body from water at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead after the Chicago Fire Department pulled a body out of the Montrose Harbor Thursday just after midnight.

The body was recovered in the 200 block of West Montrose Drive around 12:30 a.m.

The unaged male was taken to Weiss Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word how the person ended up in the water.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 6:41 AM

