CFD to honor fallen firefighter Mashawn Plummer with badge ceremony Friday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Family, friends, and colleagues will remember firefighter Mashawn Plummer during a badge ceremony Friday morning.

Plummer's badge will be added to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy on the Near West Side at 10 a.m.

Following the badge ceremony, there will be a brick dedication for the 30-year-old at the Firefighter Memorial Park.

Plummer died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood last December. 

