CFD hosting series of health, safety resource pop-ups starting this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department wants to make sure the city is healthy.
It's starting a series of CFD Cares pop-ups this weekend.
Starting Saturday, firefighters - including Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt - will talk about resources, hand out safety information, and provide services to community members.
There will be free food, live music, and giveaways tomorrow from 11:30 am to 3:30 p.m. in Ping Tom Park.
Paramedics will also be doing free blood pressure testing along with CPR and tourniquet demonstrations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.