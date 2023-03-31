CFD hosting series of health, safety resource pop-ups starting this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department wants to make sure the city is healthy.

It's starting a series of CFD Cares pop-ups this weekend.

Starting Saturday, firefighters - including Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt - will talk about resources, hand out safety information, and provide services to community members.

There will be free food, live music, and giveaways tomorrow from 11:30 am to 3:30 p.m. in Ping Tom Park.

Paramedics will also be doing free blood pressure testing along with CPR and tourniquet demonstrations.