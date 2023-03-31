Watch CBS News
Local News

CFD hosting series of health, safety resource pop-ups starting this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CFD Cares pop-ups starts Saturday
CFD Cares pop-ups starts Saturday 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department wants to make sure the city is healthy.

It's starting a series of CFD Cares pop-ups this weekend.

Starting Saturday, firefighters - including Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt - will talk about resources, hand out safety information, and provide services to community members.

There will be free food, live music, and giveaways tomorrow from 11:30 am to 3:30 p.m. in Ping Tom Park.

Paramedics will also be doing free blood pressure testing along with CPR and tourniquet demonstrations.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.