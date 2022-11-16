Chicago firefighters demonstrate dangers in deep frying turkey ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As you prep your shopping list for the thanksgiving meal, Chicago firefighters are reminding you to think carefully about how you're going to cook the turkey.

"There you go. and that's what you see with a frozen turkey and too much oil in there."

The department on Wednesday showed the dangers of using a turkey fryer.

Intense flames came just 15 seconds after the turkey was dropped into the fryer.

If you're using a fryer for Thanksgiving here are some tips to stay safe:

- Do not overfill the pot.

- Keep it at least ten feet away from any structures.

- And don't drop a frozen turkey in the fryer full of hot oil.

It will also be a good idea to have a fire extinguisher nearby.