CFD crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a burning coach house in Little Village Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near 23rd and Homan. It quickly escalated into an extra-alarm fire.
CFD managed to get it under control -- also saving a cat from the burning home.
No injuries were reported.
The heat made fighting the fire a tough task. CFD set up a shower, so firefighters could stay cool while they extinguished the flames.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.