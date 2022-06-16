CFD crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village

Fire crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village

Fire crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village

Fire crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a burning coach house in Little Village Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near 23rd and Homan. It quickly escalated into an extra-alarm fire.

CFD managed to get it under control -- also saving a cat from the burning home.

No injuries were reported.

The heat made fighting the fire a tough task. CFD set up a shower, so firefighters could stay cool while they extinguished the flames.