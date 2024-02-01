Despite certificate of innocence, wrongful murder convict's record has not been wiped fully clean

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was the end of a 30-year nightmare for Wayne Washington last summer, when the Illinois Supreme Court finally granted him a certificate of innocence – nearly a decade after he was exonerated of a murder he didn't commit.

But Washington has since said it is not the end of the road after all – because of a possible paperwork error in Cook County.

Washington has since moved to Southwest Michigan, where he discovered his record still has not been wiped clean. He is now struggling to get answers from Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Washington's certificate of innocence was stamped Sept. 13, 2023. It was granted two months earlier.

In 2015, prosecutors overturned Washington's conviction of the 1993 murder of 20-year-old Illinois Institute of Technology basketball player Marshall Morgan Jr. - thanks to new evidence. But there was a snag getting this certificate that officially wiped his slate clean.

"You punch me up in the computer of, or you Google-search me, and this is what comes up," Washington said. "This" is the felony conviction for which he has received a certificate of innocence.

His fight made it all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court, which granted his certificate in July.

"For the last six months, I've been feeling as if I finally have my name back," said Washington.

But unfortunately, that feeling was short-lived. Washington recently went to apply for a Michigan Concealed Pistol License – and was swiftly denied.

"When you run a background check, I'm still a convicted murderer," Washington said.

The Cass County, Michigan Clerk's office said Cook County's system still shows Washington's murder conviction - despite several court rulings clearing his name.

Cass County, Michigan said Cook County needs to correct its records before they can process his application.

Washington said he can't get anyone at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk's office to return his calls.

"It's like having a 300-pound weight tied to your leg, 20 years after the fact," said Steven Greenberg, Washington's attorney.

Greenberg said the case points out the so-called "wrongful conviction capital of the United States" needs a procedure for handling exoneration cases like these.

"Remove the record from the electronic record. Notify the appropriate agencies like the FBI to remove it from their record," said Greenberg. "That's an issue where the Clerk's office in Cook County just drops the ball - as they do with many things."

To Washington, it's much more than paperwork - it's his name.

"Thirty years as a convicted felon - I've been exonerated," said Washington. "I'm thinking I have my name back. I want my name back."

CBS 2 reached out to the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County about this issue. In response, they sent another copy of Washington's certificate of innocence, which does not solve the problem.

CSB 2 is told the Circuit Court Clerk's office is continuing to look into the issue.