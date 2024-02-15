Ceremony remembering victims in 2019 Henry Pratt shooting happening in Chicago suburb

Memorial scheduled for victims of Henry Pratt mass shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- West suburban Aurora is honoring the victims of a mass shooting that happened five years ago Thursday.

The Aurora community will come together to reflect on the deadly mass shooting at the Henry Pratt company in 2019.

Five people were killed when a shooter, a disgruntled employee, walked into the Henry Pratt company and opened fire. A sixth employee was shot but survived.

On Thursday, community members in Aurora will gather for a candlelight service to honor those victims; Russell Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner.

The shooter was chased by police and killed during an exchange of gunfire. Five police officers were also hurt in the shooting.

The company eventually closed its Aurora plant.

In a special ceremony, the city will honor the victims with family members and law enforcement expected to speak. A memorial bench designed in their honor will also be unveiled.

The ceremony starts at 6 p.m. at the Bella Salle Banquets on New York Street.