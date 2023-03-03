Watch CBS News
Pediatric patients at Central DuPage Hospital become doctors with Teddy Bear Clinic

WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Being in the hospital can be scary, especially if you're a little kid. But doctors and nurses at Central DuPage Hospital are easing fears with some stuffed animal friends.

The little patients get to be doctors at the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The kids get a stethoscope, syringes, gauze, and other things to give their toys a check-up.

It also helps pediatric patients learn about the tools doctors and nurses use to treat them.

The Teddy Bear Clinic gives families a little fun during a challenging time.

