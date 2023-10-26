After Chicago area cemetery mixes up burial spaces, a family was left heartbroken

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Antioch mom and dad wanted to be laid to rest next to their toddler who died from cancer, but a cemetery mix-up messed up plans they squared away years ago.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory shared their heartbreak and confusion over why a stranger was buried in their spot.

Matt and Maureen Baker recently visited a cemetery in northwest suburban Cary to reflect on an incredible loss, their 2-year-old son Noah.

"He had neuroblastoma, which is one of the toughest childhood cancers to beat," Maureen said.

An Antioch mom and dad wanted to be laid to rest next to their toddler who died from cancer, but a cemetery mix-up messed up plans they squared away years ago. CBS 2's Lauren Victory shared their heartbreak and confusion over why a stranger was buried in their spot. CBS

It was a battle the little boy who loved superheroes didn't win. At the time, the only victory for the grieving parents was purchasing their own final resting places to make sure they'd be right beside their toddler.

"I was going to specifically be next to him because mom was the last word he said, so I wanted to be next to him," Maureen said, fighting back tears.

The Bakers chose Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary because other family members were buried there. They were drawn to the cremation garden and the idea that the ashes of mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa would eventually live next to their little guy.

Spaces 66 and 67 were noted on a certificate and their contract. The details were all squared away within days of Noah's death back in 2016.

So imagine their surprise seven years later when a stranger's headstone showed up.

"I was like, 'There is someone in my spot!" Maureen said. "[Matt was] like, 'What do you mean?' I'm like, 'Someone is where I'm supposed to be buried next to our son.'"

CBS 2 tried asking cemetery management how this could've happened and what can be done now but they deferred questions to corporate.

Windridge is one of hundreds of properties owned by Everstory Partners. Representatives for the death care company apparently called the Bakers with a proposed solution a few months ago.

"Can you guys, your wife and yourself, move on the other side of Noah?" Matt Baker recalled being asked.

That didn't work because grandpa was already in that spot. It would break up the family.

Maureen recalled Matt saying, "Save your breath. It's not even worth asking us."

The Bakers were hoping the cremated remains of the current occupant can be relocated. But Matt said the other family told corporate, "According to them, one person is not willing to make the move. If I put myself in their shoes … I would be upset too."

Everstory Partners recently announced plans to manage an additional 72 cemeteries. That would include thousands of graves, so one of CBS 2's many questions to the company was how it would prevent future mix-ups like the one with the Bakers.

The Bakers said it's been five months of back-and-forth with cemetery management. They've limited their visits because it's too painful to know Noah's heavenly home might not border theirs.

"It reopens the wounds, and so, it's not peaceful anymore," Maureen said.

Coincidentally or not, a sign at the entrance informs visitors that cemetery records are being updated.

The Bakers thought they finally reached a resolution after CBS 2 got involved. They said cemetery management informed them that the headstone from the other family would be moved within a week, but Everstory Partners told CBS 2 while they hope that will happen soon, it's not a done deal as the other family is not entirely on board yet.