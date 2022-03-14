Watch CBS News

Recent cell phone store armed robberies in West Rogers Park prompts police alert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves are targeting cell phone stores in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said robbers hit two cell phone stores on 2300 block of West Devon Avenue near Western Avenue.

In both incidents police said two men entered the store, showed a gun and announce a robbery. They stole cash from the registers and took 16 cell phones.

No one is in custody.

