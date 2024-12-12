Celebrations for Our Lady of Guadalupe continue Thursday in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) —The bitter cold is not stopping followers of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Celebrations continued through the night, with crowds walking for hours to the shrine in Des Plaines.

Despite the weather every year, whether it is raining or just brutally cold, the pilgrimage is made from people's homes or churches to the shrine with a service that happens around 1 a.m.

Roman Catholics do this every year as part of their devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. There are blessings handed out at the entrance as followers bring flowers and candles.

Last year, 400,000 pilgrims from the Chicago area came to the shrine. This year marks the 11th year of the celebration.

It's a tradition they're holding in tandem with their friends and family in Mexico, bringing offerings to the Virgin Mary, thanking her for what they've received this year, and leaving her with prayers for the upcoming year.

Some of the attendees made the long and cold walk to the shrine, some walking for up to six hours.

"It's pretty cold and very windy. We're doing its, its dedication," one woman said.

"I've been doing it for three years and I don't think you get used to it. It's a different challenge," another attendee said.

Devotions to Our Lady of Guadalupe will continue through Thursday, with a closing mass happening at 7 p.m.