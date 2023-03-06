Celebrating Pulaski Day in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's Pulaski Day in Illinois.

It's the celebration of the "Father of the American Cavalry."

The Polish Museum of America is holding a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. with guest speakers, live performances and a wreath-laying.

The Poland-born general Pulaski joined the American army as a volunteer and rose through the ranks to lead the cavalry.

He died in battle in 1789 in Georgia.

City of Chicago and Cook County government offices are closed, along with Chicago Public Libraries.