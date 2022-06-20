Celebrating Black excellence at the Aldermanic Black Caucus Foundation Scholarship Soirée

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For just the second time ever on Monday, the nation observed Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

A big Juneteenth bash was getting under way Monday evening in the South Loop – recognizing Black excellence in the kitchen, in the classroom, and in politics.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, the second Aldermanic Black Caucus Foundation Scholarship Soirée was getting under way Monday evening at Revel Motor Row, 2400 S. Michigan Ave. – celebrating Black excellence on all levels. Before the event kicked off, we caught up with one of the Black-owned caterers.

"I'm just excited to be a Black woman celebrating Juneteenth with my Black soul food catering company," said Shawanda Simmons.

Simmons is the owner of Passion Eats Catering. She had a lot reasons to celebrate this past weekend.

Passion Eats Catering is one out of 10 Black-owned businesses to cater to the second Annual Scholarship Soirée during the observed Juneteenth holiday.

"To be a part of this is just a great deal to me, and it came on the week when I was actually honored by the Better Business Bureau," Simmons said. "So I'm excited. I'm celebrating all of it."

The soirée supports college for Chicago's Black youth. The scholarship program awards $10,000 scholarships to Black high school seniors.

"This scholarship is amazing," said one of the recipients, Cassius Palacio.

Palacio is one of the recipients. He graduated from Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy in Roseland in 2021 and now attends University of Southern California.

"Not only has this scholarship been able to help me have some financial freedom; free that stress, but it's allowed me to reflect on myself and how I, as a Black individual, can accelerate and move beyond systemic barriers," Palacio said.

As Simmons continues to celebrate during Juneteenth, she hopes to inspire young Black girls to follow their dreams.

"All you have to do is put your mind to it; have faith; step out there; wake up every day; every day, write something down," Simmons said.

More than 20 of Chicago's brightest minds were set to be honored Monday night with scholarships.