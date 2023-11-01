Protestors call for cease-fire to Israel, Hamas war at Chicago area congressman's office

CHICAGO (CBS) – Amid the continued war between Israel and Hamas, members of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network staged a sit-in at the Glen Ellyn office of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D).

They said they wanted a meeting with the congressman to discuss a cease-fire and continued U.S. aid to Israel.

Jacob Vurpillat, Casten's communications director said the protest was peaceful and the group was told the congressman was on his way back to Washington, D.C. for House votes.

Vurpillat also said the protestors declined offers to meet with Casten when he returns to his district or talk to other staffers.