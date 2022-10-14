CDPH hosting vaccine clinics at 2 city colleges this weekend

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we approach winter, the Chicago Department of Public Health wants to make sure your family is up to date on vaccines.

It is hosting two vaccine clinics where you can get the latest covid-19 and flu shots.

On Saturday, the clinic will be at Harry S. Truman College. The one on Sunday is at Malcolm X College.

Both will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

