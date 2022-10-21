Watch CBS News
CDPH hosting 2 more vaccine clinics at city colleges this weekend

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we head into the fall and winter seasons, the Chicago Department of Public Health wants to make sure you're up to date on all of your vaccinations.

On Saturday, the city is hosting two clinics where you can get your COVID booster and flu shots.

They'll be at Daley College at 7500 S. Pulaski Ave. and Wright College at 4300 N. Narragansett Ave.

The hours are between nine and 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can sign up ahead of time. More information is available on the City of Chicago's website

First published on October 21, 2022 / 8:21 AM

