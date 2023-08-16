Watch CBS News
Local News

CDPH to spray for mosquitos in Beverly, Washington Heights

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CDPH to spray for mosquitos in Beverly, Washington Heights
CDPH to spray for mosquitos in Beverly, Washington Heights 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Beverly and Washington Heights may want to close their windows Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be out spraying for mosquitos.

It's all in an effort to protect residents from the West Nile Virus.

The spray isn't harmful to people or pets but it could irritate people with respiratory conditions.

The operation begins at dusk and will last into the night.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 8:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.