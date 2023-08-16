CDPH to spray for mosquitos in Beverly, Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Beverly and Washington Heights may want to close their windows Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be out spraying for mosquitos.

It's all in an effort to protect residents from the West Nile Virus.

The spray isn't harmful to people or pets but it could irritate people with respiratory conditions.

The operation begins at dusk and will last into the night.