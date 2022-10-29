CDPH hosting vaccine clinic at Kennedy King College in Englewood Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health wants to keep families healthy and happy this Halloween.
Today the department is hosting a free vaccination clinic at Kennedy King College.
Adults and children six months or older are invited to get their flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccine - including the new bivalent booster.
The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or you can register online on the city's website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.