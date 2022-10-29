Watch CBS News
CDPH hosting vaccine clinic at Kennedy King College in Englewood Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health wants to keep families healthy and happy this Halloween.

Today the department is hosting a free vaccination clinic at Kennedy King College.

Adults and children six months or older are invited to get their flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccine - including the new bivalent booster.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or you can register online on the city's website.  

