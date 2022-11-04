CDPH hosting vaccination clinic at City Colleges of Chicago location this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is reminding Chicagoans to get their COVID and flu shots ahead of the holiday season.

On Saturday, they're opening a vaccine clinic at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The clinic will offer primary series COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots for anyone ages six months and up, as well as updated COVID-19 booster vaccines, known as bivalent boosters for anyone ages five and up.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents can also register at Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

Both shots can be given at the same visit.