CDPH hosting COVID, flu vaccine clinics at city colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- COVID cases are dropping here in Chicago but the city and Cook County remain at the medium risk level, according to the CDC.

That's why the Department of Public Health is hosting a series of family vaccination clinics.

Today's is at Richard J. Daley College near 76th and Pulaski.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., anyone 6 months and older can get COVID vaccines and boosters along with flu vaccines.

Walk-ins will be accepted.