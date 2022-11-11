CDPH hosting COVID, flu, and monkeypox vaccine clinic this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colder weather is here and the Chicago department of public health wants to make sure everyone is healthy while we bundle up this winter.
The department is hosting a free covid, flu, and monkeypox vaccination clinic this weekend.
It will happen tomorrow at Truman College in Sheridan Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone ages six months or older can receive a free flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments or walk-ins are welcome.
Eligible Chicagoans can receive a free monkeypox vaccine by appointment only.
