Watch CBS News
Local News

CDPH hosting COVID, flu vaccination clinics at city colleges this weekend

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we resume our post-holiday routines, the Chicago Department of Public Health is reminding everyone to protect themselves this winter.

They're hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will offer primary series COVID-19 vaccines for anyone ages 6 months and up, as well as updated vaccines and bivalent boosters for anyone age 5 and up who has completed a primary vaccine series. 

Flu shots are available for anyone ages 6 months and up.

Both vaccines are offered at no cost and can be administered during the same visit

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register for an appointment at Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.