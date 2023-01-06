CDPH hosting COVID, flu vaccination clinics at city colleges this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we resume our post-holiday routines, the Chicago Department of Public Health is reminding everyone to protect themselves this winter.

They're hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will offer primary series COVID-19 vaccines for anyone ages 6 months and up, as well as updated vaccines and bivalent boosters for anyone age 5 and up who has completed a primary vaccine series.

Flu shots are available for anyone ages 6 months and up.

Both vaccines are offered at no cost and can be administered during the same visit

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register for an appointment at Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.