Watch CBS News
Local News

3 sign hangers suing CDOT over alleged discrimination, retaliation

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CDOT workers suing sign division for claims of discrimination, retaliation
CDOT workers suing sign division for claims of discrimination, retaliation 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation's Sign Division is being sued Sunday over claims of discrimination and retaliation.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of three sign hangers.

One claims he has faced discrimination for having a disability.

There are claims of retaliation for using FMLA to take care of family members who have disabilities.

The attorney in this case is expected to lay out more details at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, outside the CDOT sign division.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.