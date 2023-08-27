3 sign hangers suing CDOT over alleged discrimination, retaliation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation's Sign Division is being sued Sunday over claims of discrimination and retaliation.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of three sign hangers.

One claims he has faced discrimination for having a disability.

There are claims of retaliation for using FMLA to take care of family members who have disabilities.

The attorney in this case is expected to lay out more details at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, outside the CDOT sign division.