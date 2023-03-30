CDOT unveils plans for 150 miles of bikeways

CHICAGO (CBS) --The Chicago Department of Transportation is trying to make the city even more bike friendly.

On Wednesday, CDOT released an updated plan to build the next 150 miles of bikeways. When finished, 70% percent of Chicagoans will live within half a mile of a safe bikeway.

This year, CDOT will start planning bikeways in Brighton Park, Gage Park and McKinley Park.

Using this strategy, CDOT plans to implement 150 miles of new bikeways in the next few years, including important citywide connections and local neighborhood routes. Of the identified projects, 85 percent are neighborhood greenways or protected bike lanes. pic.twitter.com/PWa9uuCn2z — CDOT (@ChicagoDOT) March 29, 2023