CDOT unveils plans for 150 miles of bikeways
CHICAGO (CBS) --The Chicago Department of Transportation is trying to make the city even more bike friendly.
On Wednesday, CDOT released an updated plan to build the next 150 miles of bikeways. When finished, 70% percent of Chicagoans will live within half a mile of a safe bikeway.
This year, CDOT will start planning bikeways in Brighton Park, Gage Park and McKinley Park.
