Watch CBS News
Local News

CDOT unveils plans for 150 miles of bikeways

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CDOT unveils plans for 150 miles of bikeways
CDOT unveils plans for 150 miles of bikeways 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) --The Chicago Department of Transportation is trying to make the city even more bike friendly.

On Wednesday, CDOT released an updated plan to build the next 150 miles of bikeways. When finished, 70% percent of Chicagoans will live within half a mile of a safe bikeway.

This year, CDOT will start planning bikeways in Brighton Park, Gage Park and McKinley Park.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 7:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.