CDC informational seminar on fentanyl addiction at Beverly Arts Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Education -- that's what experts say will reduce the number of drug overdose deaths.
On Tuesday night, families can attend an informational a seminar focused on data from the CDC that shows there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021.
That's up 15% from 2020.
On the rise of fentanyl poisoning the Patrick William Roche Foundation is hosting the seminar.
It's named after a young man who died from an overdose. The organization's goal is to help people battling substance abuse.
"Hopefully we can save one life. We can help out one person and prevent a family of having to go through such a tragedy," said
The seminar will include recovering addicts and families who lost their loved ones.
It'll be at the Beverly Arts Center at 111th and Western from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
