CDC informational seminar on fentanyl addiction at Beverly Arts Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Education -- that's what experts say will reduce the number of drug overdose deaths.

On Tuesday night, families can attend an informational a seminar focused on data from the CDC that shows there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021.

That's up 15% from 2020.

On the rise of fentanyl poisoning the Patrick William Roche Foundation is hosting the seminar.

It's named after a young man who died from an overdose. The organization's goal is to help people battling substance abuse.

"Hopefully we can save one life. We can help out one person and prevent a family of having to go through such a tragedy," said

The seminar will include recovering addicts and families who lost their loved ones.

It'll be at the Beverly Arts Center at 111th and Western from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Please join us Tuesday, May 23rd at 6pm for a free seminar presentation about the dangers of drugs, Fentanyl, and... Posted by Patrick William Roche Foundation on Wednesday, May 17, 2023