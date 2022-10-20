CDA to host job fair retail, restaurant positions at O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Aviation is hosting a job fair.

The CDA is looking to fill a variety of positions at the O'Hare airport - including, customer support associates, retail, and restaurant positions.

The fair will happen this morning from 9 to 1 at the terminal 2 baggage claim area at O'Hare - that's the lower level.

Walk-ins and scheduled interviews are both available.

Attendees are asked to bring two forms of government-issued ID.