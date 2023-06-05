Watch CBS News
Community Consolidated School District 21 offering free summer lunches to kids, teens

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community Consolidated School District 21 is also offering free lunches to all kids and teens who are under 18.

They'll be served Monday through Friday starting today through Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Locations include Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Prospect Heights, and Arlington Heights.

Below you'll find the complete list of locations:

  • Alcott Center - 530 Bernard Dr., Buffalo Grove
  • Windsor Ridge Park - 80 Vernon Lane., Buffalo Grove
  • Kilmer Elementary School - 655 Golfview Terrace, Buffalo Grove
  • Indian Trails Library - 355 Schoenbeck Rd., Wheeling
  • London Middle School - 1001 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling
  • Childerley Park - 506 McHenry Rd., Wheeling
  • Whippletree Playground - 525 N. McHenry Rd., Wheeling
  • Twain Elementary School - 515 E. Merle Ln., Wheeling
  • Hawthorne School - 200 Glendale St., Wheeling
  • Chamber Park - 131 N. Wolf Rd., Wheeling
  • Whitman Elementary School - 133 S. Willie Ave., Wheeling
  • Willow Trails Park - 1 Apple Dr. & Burning Bush Ln., Prospect Hts.
  • Holmes Middle School - 221 S Wolf Rd., Wheeling
  • Riley Elementary School - 1209 E. Burr Oak Dr., Arlington Heights

Menus are available at ccsd21.org

First published on June 5, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

