Community Consolidated School District 21 offering free summer lunches to kids, teens
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community Consolidated School District 21 is also offering free lunches to all kids and teens who are under 18.
They'll be served Monday through Friday starting today through Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Locations include Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Prospect Heights, and Arlington Heights.
Below you'll find the complete list of locations:
- Alcott Center - 530 Bernard Dr., Buffalo Grove
- Windsor Ridge Park - 80 Vernon Lane., Buffalo Grove
- Kilmer Elementary School - 655 Golfview Terrace, Buffalo Grove
- Indian Trails Library - 355 Schoenbeck Rd., Wheeling
- London Middle School - 1001 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling
- Childerley Park - 506 McHenry Rd., Wheeling
- Whippletree Playground - 525 N. McHenry Rd., Wheeling
- Twain Elementary School - 515 E. Merle Ln., Wheeling
- Hawthorne School - 200 Glendale St., Wheeling
- Chamber Park - 131 N. Wolf Rd., Wheeling
- Whitman Elementary School - 133 S. Willie Ave., Wheeling
- Willow Trails Park - 1 Apple Dr. & Burning Bush Ln., Prospect Hts.
- Holmes Middle School - 221 S Wolf Rd., Wheeling
- Riley Elementary School - 1209 E. Burr Oak Dr., Arlington Heights
Menus are available at ccsd21.org
