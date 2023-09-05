Concealed carry holder shoots invader in Belmont Cragin; surge in FOID holders in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Tuesday were investigating a home invasion turned violent the day before in Belmont Cragin.

Holes in the door frame of a house in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue show where at least one bullet hit Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, police said the homeowner who pulled the trigger was well within his rights.

The man who shot the intruder has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and Concealed Carry license, police said.

CCL instructors said the surge in residents wanting to have and use a gun legally has continued well after the height of COVID-19.

Concealed carry instructors Creative and Alexis Scott were demonstrating with plastic guns and practice targets when we met with them. But they said the scene in Belmont Cragin on Monday is the number-one reason residents continue to sign up for their classes.

"It's our right to protect our home; our dwelling," said Creative Scott.

Chicago Police said a 26-year-old man was in his house on Monday afternoon when a man broke in.

The resident, a licensed FOID and CCL holder, shot the intruder twice in the chest.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and charges were still pending late Tuesday.

Meanwhile Tuesday, another resident at the home reported being shaken, but OK.

Creative Scott said such a scenario as the one on Monday keeps people coming into the door of Creative Concealed Carry - long after the massive spike in FOID and CCL applications at the height of the pandemic.

"A lot of people take the class that are afraid of firearms, but they take the class so they can be more comfortable," he said.

Illinois State Police received a historic high of nearly half a million FOID applications in 2020, which the CBS 2 Investigators found led to wait times as long as a year for some people.

FOID applications have since cooled off, but they're still a bit higher than pre pandemic levels.

"During the pandemic, they were going crazy," said Creative Scott, "and they're going crazy right now."

Fortunately, Illinois State Police data analyzed by the CBS 2 Investigators shows processing times are now back on track. Some applicants are reporting wait times as short as three or four business days.

With packed classes every weekend, this Lawndale of Creative and Alexis Scott said they're happy to train residents who are eager to arm themselves the legal way.

"I advise anybody and everybody to get the proper training," said Creative Scott.

As of May, Cook County was closing in on nearly 750,000 FOID card holders. There are about 2.4 million FOID card holders across the entire state.