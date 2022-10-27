Watch CBS News
CCDPH will award $14 million in grants toward behavioral health

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Department of Public Health is giving out grants of $250,000 and up to expand mental health and substance use prevention and treatment in the suburbs.

The county will be awarding $14 million in grants over the next four years.

It streamlined the application process to encourage more organizations to apply. It's also offering workshops to explain legal requirements, program design, and reporting.

Applications are due Dec. 7. The money for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

