Join CBS 2 at the South Side Irish Parade on Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The South Side Irish Parade is back on Sunday.

Here's a little refresher on the sights and sounds you can expect: music, floats, lots of green and of course some royalty.

Every year there's a queen, and this year's honoree, Norah Doyle, joined us in studio earlier Thursday, complete with her sash and tiara.

Here is that route she mentioned: it goes from 103rd to 115th on Western Avenue and kick off is at noon. Make sure you keep a close eye out for the CBS 2 float. CBS 2's Joe Donlon will be on it and and we've got a great spot smack dab in the middle of the action!

Congratulations to the 2023 South Side Irish Parade Queen Nora Doyle. pic.twitter.com/YiPh800MEH — South Side Irish Parade (@SSIrishParade) February 26, 2023