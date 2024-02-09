CBS 2 School Spotlight: Mundelein High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's week two of CBS 2's "School Spotlight" series.

North Suburban Mundelein High School is part of the showcase where CBS 2 showcases the best of what local schools have to offer.

The girls' basketball team put in extra work on a Friday afternoon. They're in the playoffs with a regional game on Monday. They're led by coach Sarah Teipel.

"I've been so proud of them. They trusted the process. Every single practice and every single game, we've never really emphasized the end result. We just focus on trusting the process on what it's going to take, our daily habits, to make us confident and successful when our competition comes," Teipel said.

Kat McCreery is the school's assistant athletic director.

"I'm so proud. Proud of Sarah (Teipel,) I'm proud of our girls. I'm proud of so many of our programs. Our wrestling team is competing in sectionals this weekend. And our girls' bowling team has been outstanding," McCreery said, adding that the team has won numerous competitions throughout the year.

The Mundelein High School swim team is also on the winning track, preparing for an important conference meet on Saturday.

Rahul Sethna is the boy's swimming coach.

"It's been a great season this year. We've placed second at a couple of invites. Our numbers keep growing. The big thing we care about is that we want this experience here, in and out of the pool, to be one of the highlights of their high school career," Sethna said.

It's not just sports that make the school shine. Many extracurricular activities give students a chance to express themselves creatively.

One is the Universidad de Padres program that, according to the school, has been in place for 20 years at Mundelein. It connects the parents with way to become more engaged with their child's student life and it offers information in Spanish for native speakers.