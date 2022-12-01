Watch CBS News
CBS 2 helps to raise more than $600,000 for the American Red Cross on Giving Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big thank you to our viewers, after a big day at CBS 2 raising money on Giving Tuesday.

CBS 2 spent the day from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. raising money for the American Red Cross, and thanks to you, we raised quite a bit.

More than $600,000 for the American Red Cross. We thank you for all of your support. It could not have been done without your generosity.

