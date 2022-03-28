CBS Sports' Matt Snyder: White Sox have high ambitions for success; Cubs rebuilding, but not likely to be in contention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring training is almost complete, and the Cubs and White Sox will each start the regular season at the end of next week.

As of Monday, both teams were still sorting things out. Both Chicago teams are still very much ramping up when it comes to pitching, and the Cubs will end up having had less than two weeks of games to get new outfielder Seiya Suzuki adjusted to big-league pitching.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are hooping Andrew Vaughn can be ready for opening day after getting hurt on a diving catch in the Cactus League game on Sunday. Vaughn suffered a bruised pelvis on his right side.

The Sox said he should return in one to two weeks.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris caught up with CBS Sports MLB writer Matt Snyder to talk Cubs and Six this season.

Harris: "Matt, the White Sox trying to get to the playoffs for a third straight season. In your eyes, what needs to happen for this to be called a successful season?"

Snyder: "Well, I think the only thing that would be a failure would be to miss the playoffs. But you know, I think if it just got the divisional round again, it would just kind of be in a standstill. So I guess the successful season would be at least to the ALCS – and then you think about maybe the World Series or anything beyond the ALCS. But getting to the ALCS would be a success – and they've got the roster for it. They've got the build between the rotations, a pretty stacked lineup, a really good bullpen – especially the back end, potential-wise. So they have every piece there, so I would say at least ALCS."

Harris: "You look at the Cubs, and big-impact acquisitions in offseason – Marcus Stroman, Seiya Suzuki. How big of an impact can they have, though, on the Cubs' bottom line – which is the win column?"

Snyder: "They're certainly going to have an impact in terms of how fun they are both to watch. I think that's going to be a big deal – especially, it matters, in terms of selling tickets. Without them, you might have been looking at a 68, 69-win team. Now with them, maybe 74, 75 wins. So I don't think you're looking at anything like these are going to be the types of moves that are going to get them to the playoffs. It's not because Suzuki and Stroman by themselves aren't good enough. It's because the rest of the team just wasn't close enough to contention to say Just adding this position player, just adding this starting pitcher, are going tog et them in the playoff picture. So good additions – definitely needle-movers, definitely guys that fans are going to like to watch. But it's not going to get them to the playoffs."

Harris: "Cubs clearly building for the future. Speaking of the future, their top prospect – outfielder Brennen Davis – how quickly can he be up and making his Major League debut in your eyes?"

Snyder: "He's probably going to be good enough at some point this summer. But given my last statement that I don't think the Cubs are going to be in contention, I don't think they're going to push it. I don't think they're going to do anything like bring him up in June or July; maybe September call-up. I would say we're probably looking at some time early in 2023 for Davis. But hey, hopefully I'm wrong, because he's a really, really exciting player, and he's somebody who's going to be hopefully on the North Side for a long time."

Cubs and White Sox fans have something in common right now – they and every other MLB team are undefeated and tied for first place.

That is part of what makes Opening Day so special. You feel like your team has a chance – for one day, at least.