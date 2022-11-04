Watch CBS News
CBS News Chicago now available nationwide on Pluto TV

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

(CBS) -- Starting today, viewers can watch CBS Chicago anywhere in the United States on Pluto TV. 

Best of all, watching Pluto TV is totally free! 

Until now, CBS Chicago was available regionally.  Now, users can find our award-winning content on Pluto's program grid anywhere in the country. 

pluto-tv-grid.jpg
Pluto TV

To find us, go to the Pluto TV website or search for and download their app on your mobile device and smart TV.  Then navigate to the News + Opinion section and select CBS Chicago.

In addition to CBS Chicago, there are hundreds of channels to choose from on Pluto. 

Did we mention that it's free? It is! 

Pluto TV was launched in 2013 and boasts nearly 50 million viewers globally, according to Pluto's website. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 10:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

