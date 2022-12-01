CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving raises over $600,000 for the Red Cross

(CBS) --- The 10th annual Red Cross of Illinois - CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving collected over $600,000 in financial donations on Giving Tuesday.

"Giving Tuesday is an incredible opportunity to help others. CBS 2 is proud of our 10-year partnership with the Red Cross, and all the invaluable work they do to support people in need," stated CBS 2 President and General Manager, Jennifer Lyons.

The all-day telethon event featured Red Cross mission and lines of services stories.

Red Cross volunteers, with the help from members of the Chicago Fire Department, distributed over 950 cups of hot chocolate in addition to water and snacks all day along Washington and Dearborn streets and rallied people passing by the CBS 2 studio to join in the spirit of giving.

"It is only with the support of generous donors and partners like CBS Chicago that we at the Red Cross are able to answer the call for help, whenever, wherever disaster strikes," stated Celena Roldán, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of Illinois. "On behalf of everyone at the Red Cross of Illinois, we thank CBS 2 for their incredible support for this inspirational day of giving event."

Funds raised during the CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving telethon will support the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross of preventing and alleviating suffering in the face of emergencies.