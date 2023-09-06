Get ready for more CBS Chicago all morning long starting next week

Get ready for more CBS News Chicago starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS Chicago is getting ready to bring you news all morning long.

Starting Monday, we will expand our 9 a.m. newscast to a full hour on air.

Plus, a new streaming newscast from 10 to 11 a.m.

Anchor Dana Kozlov is joining the morning team, while Audrina Sinclair is teaming up with Brad Edwards on the stream.

We've got you covered on weekdays from 4:30 to 11:30 a.m.

You can stream our newscasts on Pluto TV, the CBS news app, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV+, and CBS Chicago.com.