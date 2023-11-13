CBS announces 2024 primetime premiere dates for new and returning series

CBS Entertainment

CBS today announced its premiere dates and rollout plan for its 2024 primetime schedule, which will launch immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Network will air original episodes of new and returning series beginning on Sunday evening and throughout the following week.

Additional programming to be announced in the next few weeks. Previously announced legal drama MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, and POPPA'S HOUSE, a comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., are currently planned to air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

The following is the schedule of premieres (all times ET/PT):

Sunday, Feb. 11

10 p.m. -- Tracker (Premiere)

Monday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. -- The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- Bob Hearts Abishola (Seaon 5 premiere)

9 p.m. -- NCIS (Season 21 premiere)

10 p.m. -- NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8 p.m. -- FBI (Season 6 premiere)

9 p.m. -- FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)

10 p.m. -- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 15

8 p.m. -- Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)

9 p.m. -- So Help Me Todd (Season 2 premiere)

10 p.m. Tracker (Premiere encore)

Friday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premiere)

9 p.m. -- Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)

10 p.m. -- Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 18

8 p.m. -- The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)

10 p.m. -- CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, Feb, 28

8 p.m. -- Survivor (Season 46 premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 29

10 p.m. -- Elsbeth (Premiere)

Wednesday, March 13

9:30 p.m. -- The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere)

Additional information on all new and returning series can be found on CBS.com.