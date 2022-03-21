Watch CBS News

CBS 2's Marissa Parra to compete in Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities this Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities kicks of this Friday night. 

The dance event's "Sweet 16" celebration will be hosted by Arthur Murray Chicago. You can watch CBS 2's Marissa Parra compete this year. 

All proceeds go towards fighting breast cancer. 

Tickets can be purchased online.

Jill DeMarlo, the founder of this event, was inspired by her mother who is a two time survivor. She said when donating the proceeds, organizers look to local hospitals to determine the need. 

"We're looking at prevention, we're looking at navigation and we are looking at clinical trials that need help," DeMarlo said.

You can donate to CBS 2's campaign here. 

