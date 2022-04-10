Watch CBS News

CBS 2's Brad Edwards honored with Michigan State Spartan Innovator Award for his investigative reporting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some Spartan love right here in Chicago for CBS 2's Brad Edwards Saturday.

He was honored by his alma mater Michigan State at an alumni event called the Sparty Ball. 

Brad was presented the Spartan Innovator Award for his investigative reporting work that has changed both laws and lives. 

