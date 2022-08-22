CBS 2 streaming anchor Brad Edwards rings in the new school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- That's CBS 2 Chicago streaming anchor Brad Edwards ringing the bell to welcome kids back for the first day of school at Poe Elementary School in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

The school is located at 105th Place and Langley. Families arrived nice and early to take pictures with many smiling faces.

After Brad rang the bell, parents lined along a "parade route" as their kids walked inside for the first day.