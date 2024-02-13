CBS 2 is "Shifting Gears" with a look inside the Chicago Auto Show

Virtual meets reality at the Chicago Auto Show

Virtual meets reality at the Chicago Auto Show

Virtual meets reality at the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, CBS 2 is "Shifting Gears."

From hybrids to electrics, big trucks to sedans, there's something for everyone at the Chicago Auto Show.'

No driver's license? No problem, because there are ride simulators for kids to enjoy and get in on the driving action. It's the perfect opportunity to get young people in on the action.

The action is all spread out over nearly a million square feet of space at McCormick Place.

"Shifting Gears" immediately follows the news at 6:00 for a look at some of the hottest rides at this year's show.