CBS 2 Investigators reveal responses of crime survey, revealing surprising victim and her story

CBS 2 Investigators reveal survey responses of troubling trend about Black women and crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A year after CBS 2 Investigators started looking into how many Black women in chicago are victims of crimes and we're starting to hear from local leaders about the issue.

For nearly a year, the CBS 2 Investigators have been investigating a deeply troubling trend in our community.

Black women make up 16% of Chicago's population, but last year accounted for 30% of all crime victims.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker sent the data and our series to nearly 300 city, state, and community leaders. Several people responded, including Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

She is not only the state's top prosecutor, she's also a victim of crime. Foxx admitted she did not want to watch CBS 2's reporting but she knew she had to.

Foxx acknowledged she didn't even realize the full extent of what our investigation uncovered. She sat down with Tucker, revealing details of surviving her trauma, as well as that of her mother, her aunts, and her friends.

All Black women. All victims of crime.

Monday night at 10:00, her commitment to answer calls for action during her final year in office.

Of those 300 emails sent, who's responded? Not many, but another one was Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th) and he promised a resolution calling for a task force to focus solely on protecting black women in Chicago.