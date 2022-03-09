CBS 2 gives a sneak peak at Moulin Rouge opening at Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pop the champagne and enter a world of splendor and romance as Moulin Rouge gets ready to hit the stage in Chicago.

"This show is going to crack the theater season open with excitement that we've all longed for in the theater," said Eileen LaCario, Broadway In Chicago.

It doesn't officially open until March 19, but we got a sneak preview this morning at the Nederlander Theatre.

The show was supposed to be here in 2020, but COVID delayed the tour.

The producers and cast are thrilled Chicago is the first stop on the tour - including Elgin native Courtney Reed who plays Sateen.

"It's about community and love, and when you walk into Moulin Rouge all are welcome. I think that should ring true for the world," Reed said.

"Audiences in Chicago are smart and discerning yet they are warm and generous. I cannot wait for them to see what we are doing in that theater," said Producer Bill Damaschke.

Moulin Rouge runs from March 19 to May 14.

Tickets are now on sale at the Nederlander Theatre and at BroadwayinChicago.com.

Our Vince Gerasole will have a look at the show on Friday in 2's got your ticket.