CBS 2 drone camera captures dramatic Illinois State Police pursuit, crash in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Exclusive video obtained by CBS 2 shows a view from the sky as police arrested three people in a stolen car in Bronzeville – following a chase and a crash.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza and her crew were working on another story when they heard sirens. Photojournalist Alfredo Roman had our CBS 2 drone in the air, and in seconds, we caught a glimpse of something that happens all too often in our city - in real time.

The drone video shows Illinois State Police surveying an area when a black Kia then turns the corner.

Sources say the people inside were suspected of three armed robberies - in a stolen car.

The suspects are seen veering into an empty lot as they try to escape the police - the ISP SAVE, or Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement.

The car then jumps the curb as its operator driers on the sidewalk.

For blocks, multiple police cars tail the Kia. It narrowly escapes.

The car crosses an intersection and makes another turn, only to be boxed in. The car then collides with a pole. The pole wins.

One person inside takes off on foot. Our camera was still rolling while the person left the Kia behind and made a run for the trees.

State Police said two people were taken into custody at 40th Street and Vincennes Avenue. One was a juvenile female driver who earlier had been thrown from the car by a juvenile male passenger – who in turn hopped into the driver's seat and kept going until he crashed.

Neighbors told us they are thankful the saga all ended across the street.

We did see police put at least one firearm into evidence.

The two young people were both taken into custody, but also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

We still don't know who was in that car, what exactly happened, and if any charges will be filed.