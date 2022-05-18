CBS 2 Chicago wins four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago won four regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

CBS 2 was recognized for Excellence in Innovation, Hard News, Investigative Reporting and News Series. The awards were announced Wednesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The four winners will now compete in the national Murrow competition. Last year, CBS 2 was honored with the prestigious overall excellence award.

For the Excellence in Innovation category, the station won for coverage of corroding light poles that were falling and injuring residents. CBS 2 found out poles all over the city had been quietly corroding for years. The city knew that, but failed to fix them, putting safety at risk.

In the Hard News category, CBS 2 was recognized for an interview with Marilyn Hartman, who, for nearly 20 years, flew the world over, without a ticket. She became America's Serial Stowaway.

For Investigative Reporting, the station was honored for a story on how the state failed to protect a 10-year-old girl who was sexually abused by multiple men.

In the News Series category, CBS 2 won for it's ongoing story of botched raids by Chicago police and the trauma inflicted on innocent people.

Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community, according to the RTDNA website.