CBS 2 celebrates National Nurses Week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- In honor of National Nurses Week, CBS 2 is introducing you to some of the local nurses saving lives and making a difference in the Chicago area.

Meet Sharon Munch: "We do affect everybody's life"

The Oak Park native has been a nurse for 25 years and works University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Hospital.

"A close friend was a mentor of mine and was a nurse so she kind of talked us, two friends to be nurses," Munch said.

She takes care of patients who are battling cancer.

"We do affect everybody's life that we that we do physically touch," Munch said.

Meet Colleen Mcintyre: "It's touched my life so deeply"

Mcintyre has been a nurse for 20 years and currently serves as a nurse manager for infusions at University of Chicago Ingalls Memorial.

She grew up in is Berwyn, Illinois.

"The most rewarding part of the job is definitely relationships with patients. It's very meaningful to be a nurse. It's touched my life so deeply," Mcintyre said.

Meet Karen Galloway: "My mother was a nurse...I wanted to be just like her"

Galloway is an an emergency room nurse at the University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Hospital in Tinley Park. She's from New Lenox and has been a nurse for 30 years.

"My mother was a nurse. I saw her as I grew up taking care of people all through my life and I wanted to be just like her," Galloway said.

She said it is a challenging time to be a nurse, with the pandemic and staffing.

"I like when people appreciate what I do. I like to see that people are getting better for something that may be I did to help them," Galloway said.