CBS 2 celebrates 94th Annual Bud Billiken Parade in Washington Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bud Billiken Parade, known as a true staple of Chicago's history, celebrated its 94th year in Washington Park Saturday.

This year's theme is "Parading in Peace, Block by Block."   

The event started with a parade that stepped off at 10 a.m. at 35th and King Drive followed by a festival celebrating students returning to school.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon, Irika Sargent, and Ryan Baker attended the festival along with some other familiar faces.

Vendors at the celebration promoted health, wellness, education, and career development. There were back-to-school giveaways, hiring fairs for jobs, health checks, and more.

The Chicago Defender Charities organizes the celebration each year in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood.

 

