CBS 2 gives away 1,000 supplies for kids as they go back to school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few weeks ago, CBS 2 learned about 500 local students were in need of backpacks.
Our CBS 2 family responded to that need, and in a matter of days, we gathered over 1,000 school supplies and 225 bookbags.
Those items were distributed on Monday at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.
Thanks to the generosity of our colleagues, dozens of students are starting the school year with the tools they need for a successful school year.
