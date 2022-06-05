Watch CBS News
Local News

'Cavalcade of Planes' in Bolingbrook showcases all types of vintage aircraft

/ CBS Chicago

'Cavalcade of Planes' in Bolingbrook showcases all types of vintage aircraft
'Cavalcade of Planes' in Bolingbrook showcases all types of vintage aircraft 00:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you missed the Cavalcade of Planes Saturday, don't worry! You can still catch it Sunday. 

Attendees Saturday watched pilots soar into the sky above Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook. 

Aviation geeks young and old marveled at the places involved. 

Among those in attendance was Bridgette Ellis. At age 9, she broke the Guinness World Record in 1980 for being the youngest pilot in America to fly a plane. 

"My dad was trying to keep me challenged because at 7 he'd already taught me how to drive a car and shoot a gun. So he opened the record book one day, the Guinness Book of World Records, and flipped to the flying page and said, 'What do you thinka bout flying?' And I said, 'Sounds good to me,'" said Ellis. 

The event is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. 

First published on June 4, 2022 / 11:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.