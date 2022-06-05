'Cavalcade of Planes' in Bolingbrook showcases all types of vintage aircraft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you missed the Cavalcade of Planes Saturday, don't worry! You can still catch it Sunday.

Attendees Saturday watched pilots soar into the sky above Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook.

Aviation geeks young and old marveled at the places involved.

Among those in attendance was Bridgette Ellis. At age 9, she broke the Guinness World Record in 1980 for being the youngest pilot in America to fly a plane.

"My dad was trying to keep me challenged because at 7 he'd already taught me how to drive a car and shoot a gun. So he opened the record book one day, the Guinness Book of World Records, and flipped to the flying page and said, 'What do you thinka bout flying?' And I said, 'Sounds good to me,'" said Ellis.

The event is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.